A cat stuck on the railway tracks in Paris' Gare de Lyon station to Nice caused an hourlong delay on Thursday, a report said.

The incident, reported by the French newspaper Le Parisien, came at the right moment for the legal precedent following kitty, as just days earlier, a French court imposed a hefty fine on the national railway company SNCF after one of their trains failed to stop when a cat ran across the tracks.

This followed the "execution" of the cat named "Neko," in January, after the feline escaped a departing train, according to its 15-year-old owner. The railroad refused to halt the departure even though the girl and her mother warned the cat was under the train, they said.

On Tuesday, the court ordered SNCF, which was found guilty of negligence, to pay compensation of 1,000 euros ($1,090) to each of the two cat owners for the death of "Neko" by the SNCF.

This time, the railroad cut off the station's electricity for an hour in order to get the cat out from under the framework of the TGV train, the newspaper reported.

In a sarcastic tweet, a French train enthusiast wrote: "A new cat under a TGV at Gare de Lyon this morning. We crush the cat: not good. We hold up the train and impact 1,800 customers with delays of up to 1h20: not good. Either way, we lose."

No doubt the frolicking French feline was happy to be alive, as well as people who value animal lives.