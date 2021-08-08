A firefighting plane crashed on the Greek island of Zakynthos on Sunday while it was responding to a fire there, authorities said.
The cause of the crash was not immediately known and the pilot escaped without serious injury, a police official told Reuters.
The aircraft was responding to a small-scale fire in the Lagopodo-Macherado area.
Greece has been fighting wildfires for six days with thousands of people evacuated so far.
