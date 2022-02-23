The restricted zone on Poland's border with Belarus will remain in place until the start of July, according to a draft order issued by Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski that was published on Wednesday.

Due to the migration crisis on its border with Belarus, Poland declared a state of emergency in September for a 3-kilometer-wide (1.86-mile-wide) strip along the border, which was initially due to last for three months.

As part of the state of emergency, aid workers and journalists were prohibited from entering the region, a decision that was met with widespread criticism.

Once the state of emergency could no longer be extended, Kaminski made use of a new law and ordered similar restrictions on freedom of movement in the border zone until March 1.

While aid workers remain locked out, journalists can now apply for a permit to visit the restricted zone under strict supervision.

For months, thousands of migrants have been trying to cross the EU's external borders from Belarus to Poland, Lithuania and Latvia.

The European Union has accused Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko of actively assisting people from war-torn countries such as Iraq or Afghanistan to travel to Belarus, from where they attempt to cross illegally into the EU.