Police in London reported a significant surge in anti-Muslim and anti-Semitic crimes amid Israel's ongoing offensive in Gaza, according to a statement on Friday.

The Met, the U.K.'s biggest police force, said there had been 218 anti-Semitic offenses in London between Oct.1 and 18, compared to 15 in the same period last year.

The force added that Islamophobic crimes had increased from 42 to 101 during the same period.

Police boosted patrols across parts of London and deployed officers to religious schools and places of worship following the flareup of the Israel-Palestine conflict on Oct. 7.

"Regrettably, despite the increased presence of officers we have seen a significant increase in hate crime across London," the Met said, adding it had made 21 arrests for such offenses.

The arrests included a man detained on suspicion of defacing posters of missing Israelis. Another man is accused over 10 incidents of Islamophobic graffiti on bus stops.

The British government has said there should be "zero tolerance for anti-Semitism or glorification of terrorism" on Britain's streets. The same sensitivity has not been displayed for Muslims or Palestinians, which led many to criticize Western countries, including leaders and media outlets for hypocrisy and provocation against Palestinians.

Last week it announced 3 million pounds ($3.7 million) of extra funding to help protect the Jewish community from anti-Semitic attacks.

Tens of thousands of people rallied last weekend in London and other U.K. in support of Palestinians.

Another pro-Palestinian march is organized for London on Saturday. More than 1,000 officers are to police the event, the Met said.

The force reiterated that while supporting Hamas is a crime, general expressions of support for Palestinians, including flying the Palestinian flag, are not criminal offenses.

Previously, U.K. Home Secretary Suella Braverman issued a warning to police chiefs regarding the display of Palestinian flags on British streets.

In a letter to chief constables in England and Wales, she suggested that waving the flag “may not be legitimate” if it is seen as a show of support for terrorism.