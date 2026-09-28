Pope Leo XIV warned Monday that international relations were becoming increasingly uncivilized, with deception openly embraced, and called on Europe to help reverse the trend by promoting respect among nations.

Speaking in the city of Metz near the border with Germany where he was wrapping up a four-day visit to France, the leader of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics did not mention any world leaders by name.

The pope sees Europe as a counterweight to major powers and has in the past called on the European Union to overcome tensions and rediscover unity in pursuit of peace in Ukraine and beyond.

Leo, the first U.S. pontiff, has clashed with President Donald Trump in recent months over the harsh crackdown on immigration in the United States and the war on Iran.

"Relations between individuals and states are becoming increasingly uncivilized. The value of keeping one's word is dismissed. Instead, people boast of lies and deceit," Leo said in French, alongside President Emmanuel Macron and a handful of other leaders.

"Europe can help to break this cycle through the respect for others that it has learned to cultivate and preserve," Leo said, on the first official papal visit to France in nearly two decades.

Metz, which changed hands between France and Germany in past conflicts, is associated with Robert Schuman, considered one of the founding fathers of the European Union, who is buried just outside the city.

Throughout his trip, the pope has appeared smiling and warm, readily engaging with crowds.

"We are very pleased to have a pope who dares to take a political stand," said Isabelle Gerber, a Protestant pastor.

On Monday morning, the pontiff, who is passionate about aviation, spent half an hour in the cockpit of the Air France plane that flew him to Metz and also blessed the crews of the Rafale fighter jets escorting his aircraft.

In his speech, Leo urged "courage in negotiation" and compromise to put an end to war on the continent, in an apparent reference to Russia's war against Ukraine, now in its fifth year.

"Sadly, war has returned, even to Europe," he said.

"We need to commit ourselves to patient dialogue, to show courage in negotiation and to be willing to give up some positions for the greater good of peace."

Vladimir Putin has shown little readiness to negotiate an end to the war against Ukraine.

Leo appealed for unity as nationalist movements are gaining strength in Europe. France's anti-immigration far right hopes to win next year's election and succeed Macron, a centrist.

The pontiff said Europe was "entering a new stage" with the arrival of men and women fleeing war and persecution, urging countries to welcome them.

"We must grasp the historical significance of what is taking place, namely an unprecedented encounter between peoples and cultures."

Three undocumented migrants, including a 10-year-old boy, died on Monday off the French coast while trying to cross the Channel to Britain, French authorities said.

Speaking alongside the pope, Macron said Europe should counter resurgent nationalism.

Europe "must rediscover the courage of its founders – yes, courage – in order to become the force for peace, independence and democracy that it is meant to be," he said.

Later Monday, Leo rode in his popemobile through Metz and celebrated mass in St. Stephen's Cathedral, a jewel of Gothic architecture famous for its stained-glass windows.

Macron and his wife Brigitte attended the service.

Citing the example of Metz, a city shaped by two world wars, Leo said in his homily that reconciliation was "only possible when one has the courage to break the chains of resentment".

Leo's visit has stirred excitement among the faithful in the secular nation with deep Catholic roots.

"Whether you're deeply religious or not, seeing so much joy is moving," Celine Denis, 53, said in Metz.

"It gives you the feeling of a truce, of something very positive in a context that is anything but positive, because everything feels anxiety-inducing."