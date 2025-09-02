Pope Leo and Israeli President Isaac Herzog will meet at the Vatican on Thursday, though the sides disagreed on who initiated the meeting.

The Israeli presidency issued a statement early on Tuesday saying Herzog would meet Leo at the pope's invitation.

In an unusual statement, the Vatican said on Tuesday evening: "It is the Holy See's practice to accede to requests for an audience with the pope made by Heads of State and Government; it is not its practice to extend invitations to them."

After the Vatican rebuff, a source in the Israeli president's office said Herzog had been scheduled to meet the late Pope Francis on a visit to Italy when Francis became ill and later died.

After Pope Leo’s inauguration, the new meeting was arranged in full coordination with the Vatican through diplomatic channels, the source said.

The Israeli president's office said in its statement that they would discuss efforts to secure the return of hostages held in Gaza, the fight against global antisemitism, and the safeguarding of Christian communities in the Middle East. Israel has been indiscriminately bombing Gaza, killing at least 20 Christians. Three major churches, the Orthodox Church of St. Porphyrius, the Catholic Church of the Holy Family, and the Baptist Evangelical Church, have been bombed by Israel, some more than once.

Leo has recently stepped up his calls for an end to the war in Gaza. Leo, the first U.S. pope, last week issued a "strong appeal" for an end to Israel's indiscriminate attacks, calling for a permanent cease-fire, the release of hostages held in Gaza and the provision of humanitarian aid.

The Vatican, which strives to be seen as a neutral arbiter in world affairs, does not typically comment in advance on the pope's meetings with world leaders.

Its usual practice is to only issue brief statements after meetings with the Pope have taken place.

Leo has two announced meetings with world leaders this week: with Herzog on Thursday and with Polish President Karol Nawrocki on Friday.

Leo was elected by the world's cardinals in May to replace Francis, who had become a frequent critic of Israel's military campaign in Gaza.