Portugal’s president announced a snap legislative election for May 18, the third national vote in just three years, following Prime Minister Luis Montenegro’s resignation over a conflict of interest.

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa emphasized the need for swift action to prevent prolonged instability, noting in a televised address that May 18 was "the preferred date for most parties." He had met with party leaders on Wednesday and convened a State Council meeting earlier on Thursday for consultations before dissolving parliament.

"These elections, nobody was expecting them, nor wanting them," he said, at a time of tense international conflicts, urging parties to focus their campaigns on issues "that worry the Portuguese in their daily lives," such as the economy and health care.

Montenegro stepped down Tuesday after his minority center-right government lost a confidence vote. The Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader had been battling attacks over government contracts held by his family’s companies.

PM to run again

The Socialist Party won a majority in a legislative election held in January 2022, but, dogged by scandals, the party lost its majority in a snap election held in March 2024.

Socialist Party leader Antonio Costa stepped down after an investigation into his role in awarding government contracts.

He denied any wrongdoing and was appointed head of the European Council last year.

An opinion poll published Tuesday by the Diario de Noticias newspaper indicated the Socialists were slightly ahead in voting intentions at 30.8%.

The center-right Democratic Alliance group, headed by Montenegro, was at 25.8%, followed by the far-right Chega party at about 17%.

Montenegro has said he will run for prime minister again in the election.

Political scientist Antonio Costa Pinto of Lisbon University said the election call by Rebelo de Sousa – also a PSD loyalist – was a tactical "retreat."

It was aimed at avoiding a formal inquiry into Montenegro’s supposed conflict of interest and allowing him to "survive politically," the analyst said.

The controversy that led to Montenegro’s downfall centered around a services company owned by his wife and children, which has contracts with several private firms, including one that was granted state concessions.

The former prime minister has said the family business will now be owned solely by his children, but the opposition insisted he provide further details.