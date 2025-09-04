Porutgal observed a day of national mourning Thursday as death toll in Lisbon funicular derailment climbed to 17, while some 21 remain hospitalized, state news agency Lusa reported, citing the head of Lisbon's civil protection authority.

Early findings suggest the cause was damage to the cable that pulls the historic funicular railway Elevador da Gloria up the steep street and brakes it on the descent.

After derailing, the railway crashed into a building. An eyewitness told the state Portuguese TV channel RTP that the car sped downhill, crashed into a building and "collapsed like a cardboard box."

The identities and nationalities of most victims remain unknown, though the German Foreign Office said German nationals are among those affected.

"Unfortunately, we must assume that German citizens are among those affected. There are currently no reliable figures on the number," the Foreign Office told Deutsche Presse-Agentur (dpa) in response to an inquiry.

Portuguese media reported that a German man was among the dead, though that has not yet been officially confirmed. According to the newspapers Correio da Manha and Observador, the man's wife was seriously injured and their child sustained minor injuries. The child is reportedly in the care of authorities.

Spanish media reported two injured Spaniards, while RTP mentioned an injured South Korean woman.

Technical experts assess the accident involving the Gloria funicular in Lisbon, Portugal, Sept. 4, 2025. (EPA Photo)

A spokesperson for city hall said more information on victims' identities could be available Thursday. The Institute of Forensic Medicine was aiming to complete autopsies by the morning, with more detailed information expected later Thursday.

Meanwhile in Brussels, EU flags were flown at half mast Thursday to commemorate those killed.

"The tragic accident on the Elevador da Glória has shaken Europe deeply," European Parliament President Roberta Metsola wrote on X.

The Elevador da Gloria was opened in 1885 and is one of Lisbon's three historic funicular railways. It connects the central Praca dos Restauradores square with the higher district of Bairro Alto, covering a distance of around 200 metres.

The funicular is primarily a tourist attraction, though it is also used by many locals for whom the route is too steep to walk.

"My thoughts are with the victims, with their loved ones, and with the injured, to whom I wish a swift recovery," said European Council President Antonio Costa, a former Portuguese prime minister.

"I extend my heartfelt condolences to Portugal and to the city of Lisbon," Costa added.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also expressed her sympathy to the victims' families.