Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa submitted his resignation following a corruption scandal regarding energy contracts.

"The duties of prime minister are not compatible with any suspicion of my integrity. In these circumstances, I have presented my resignation to the president of the Republic" who will now have to formally accept it, Costa told a news conference Tuesday.

It is the latest scandal facing Costa since a controversy around state-owned airline TAP in January and opposition parties are calling for his government's resignation following news of the investigation.

The prosecutor's office said in a statement five people had been detained as part of the investigation, including Vitor Escaria, Costa's chief of staff, and a business consultant. Local media named the business consultant as Diogo Lacerda Machado, a friend of Costa.

Over 40 searches were carried out on Tuesday at several government buildings, including Escaria's office and the infrastructure and environment ministries, the prosecutor's office said in the statement.