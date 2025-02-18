Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ankara on Tuesday.

Several other top Turkish officials were present at the closed-door meeting, including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and Akif Çağatay Kılıç, the president’s chief foreign policy and security adviser.

Following the bilateral meeting between Erdoğan and Zelenskyy, a working dinner will be held between the delegations, and an agreement-signing ceremony and joint news conference will be held.

Zelenskyy is paying the official visit to Türkiye at the invitation of Erdoğan.

His visit comes just shy of the third anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war, and as reports of possible negotiations to end the war are making waves in Europe and worldwide.