The Foreign Press Association of Greece (FPA) criticized Greek intelligence for monitoring journalists.
Referring to a recent report by the Greek news outlet Efsyn, which disclosed classified transmissions from Greece's National Intelligence Service (EYP) from the surveillance of journalist Stavros Malihoudis, the group said it took note of the development with great concern.
Malihoudis was reportedly being monitored his coverage on a 12-year-old Syrian child living with his family under administrative detention on the island of Kos, added the FPA.
Condemning the surveillance of journalists and treatment of media investigations as potential threats, the FPA urged Greek authorities to provide immediate and satisfactory answers on the issue.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.