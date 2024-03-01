Former Labour MP George Galloway, known for his outspoken criticism of the Israeli state's actions in Gaza, won the by-election in Rochdale, as announced in the final result on Thursday night.

Galloway secured 12,335 votes, nearly 40% of the total, with a majority of 5,697 votes.

In his victory speech, he directed a message to Labour leader Keir Starmer, saying, "Keir Starmer, this is for Gaza," alluding to the Labour leader's controversial stance on the Israeli army's atrocities in Gaza, which have resulted in over 30,000 deaths, mostly women and children, since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7 last year.

"You will pay a high price for the role that you have played in enabling, encouraging and covering for the catastrophe presently going on in occupied Gaza, in the Gaza Strip," Galloway added.

Addressing Starmer further, Galloway also said his victory would "spark a movement, a landslide, a shifting of the tectonic plates, a score of parliamentary constituencies, beginning here in the north-west, in the West Midlands, in London, from Ilford to Bethnal Green & Bow."

"Labour is on notice that they have lost the confidence of millions of their voters who loyally and traditionally voted for them generation after generation," Galloway added, referring to voters who think the Labour Party has failed to call for a cease-fire to stop unnecessary bloodshed in Gaza and occupied Palestinian territories, including Muslim voters who traditionally support the party.

"I've heard some of the narrative being spun around this election result this evening. Yes, it's true that every Muslim is bitterly angry at Keir Starmer and his listing Labour party. But you would be very foolish if you did not realize that millions of other citizens of our country are, too. Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak are two cheeks of the same backside and they both got well and truly spanked tonight," Galloway added.

Chaotic by-election

The by-election was called after the passing of Labour MP Sir Tony Lloyd due to leukemia in January.

Galloway's victory came after the Labour Party withdrew support two weeks ago from their own candidate, Azhar Ali, who had claimed Israel had allowed the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas as a pretext to invade Gaza.

Election leaflets encouraging people to vote for candidate George Galloway, leader of the Workers Party of Britain, are seen in his campaign office ahead of the upcoming Parliamentary by-election, Rochdale, U.K., Feb. 26, 2024. (Reuters Photo)

Ali has also been suspended from the party pending an investigation amid anti-Semitism accusations.

Galloway said some names of Labour MPs were "dripping in blood" after the party's cease-fire amendment by the Scottish National Party in his election campaign when some MPs were raising concerns over their safety due to their pro-Israeli stance.

Lost Muslim support

The Labour Party has been warned by its Muslim members in the beginning of February over the party leadership's stance over Gaza, which echoed the U.K.'s Tory government's policies.

Starmer has refused to call for an immediate "humanitarian" cease-fire until recently.

The Labour Muslim Network, comprising Muslim MPs, mayors, municipal councilors and registered party members, issued a statement highlighting the deepening rift between the party and its traditionally loyal Muslim base.

The statement underscored the findings of a recent survey indicating a fracture in the longstanding bond between the Labour Party and Muslim voters, citing the party's response to the prolonged Israeli attacks in Gaza as a primary catalyst for the disenchantment.

Dozens of Muslim Labour councilors resigned from the party in October, shortly after Israeli attacks started and in November, at least 330 Labour councilors signed a letter urging Starmer to back a cease-fire in Gaza.