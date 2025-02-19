Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday that Russian troops had entered Ukrainian territory overnight, marking the first ground incursion into Ukraine's Sumy region since Russia's withdrawal in 2022.

Speaking in St. Petersburg, Putin revealed that a brigade of Russian troops had advanced into Ukraine, signaling a potential escalation in the ongoing conflict.

“I was informed an hour ago that overnight, fighters from the 810th brigade crossed the border between the Russian Federation and Ukraine and entered enemy territory,” Putin said during televised remarks. The 810th brigade, according to Russian state media, had been stationed in Russia's Kursk region near the Ukrainian border.

This new offensive comes after Ukraine previously staged an incursion into the Kursk region in August last year, briefly seizing parts of the territory. While Kyiv has not yet commented on Putin’s latest claim, the reported advance raises concerns about renewed clashes in Ukraine’s northeastern front.

Putin also addressed the recent drone attack on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), accusing Ukraine of coordinating the assault with European countries. The CPC is a vital oil transport route from Kazakhstan, and the Russian president warned that the attack would trigger higher global energy prices.

“Ukraine receives space reconnaissance data from the West,” Putin alleged, suggesting that there was a link between the CPC attack and the new round of European Union sanctions imposed on Russia. He argued that Western backing played a role in facilitating the strike on the pipeline.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak confirmed that Ukraine had launched a drone attack on a CPC oil pumping station, further heightening tensions. The pipeline is a key energy supply route, and disruptions to its operation have significant implications for global energy markets.

As tensions mount on both military and economic fronts, the developments signal a possible escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with implications that could reverberate beyond the region.