Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday that Moscow remained confident in realizing its plans related to the "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Speaking to state television, Putin added that he was in constant contact with the Defense Ministry and will take part in a meeting of Russia's Security Council next week.

The report by Rossiya 1 television station's Vesti current affairs program did not say whether the meeting would take place on Friday as normal or be brought forward.

The comments, in an interview with Kremlin correspondent Pavel Zarubin, come after a tense 24 hours when the Wagner mercenary group staged an apparent armed rebellion against the Moscow leadership, before calling it off.