Russian President Vladimir Putin and France’s President Emmanuel Macron discussed the war in Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East in a two-hour phone call, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron," the Kremlin said in a statement, making it their first such conversation since September 2022, several months after Russia launched its full-scale offensive on Ukraine.

Macron "emphasized France's unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity" and called for a cease-fire in Ukraine and the start of negotiations on ending the conflict, the French president’s office said.

Macron stressed the need for Iran to comply with its obligations under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and in particular to cooperate fully with the International Atomic Energy Agency, the French president's office said. The two leaders decided to coordinate their efforts and to talk soon to follow up, it said.