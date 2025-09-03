Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday he is open to meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Moscow but questioned whether such talks would be worthwhile.

Zelenskyy has been pressing for a face-to-face meeting to discuss a possible deal, while U.S. President Donald Trump, who has sought to broker a peace settlement, has said he wants the two leaders to meet.

Speaking at the end of a visit to China, Putin reiterated that he has never ruled out talks with Zelenskyy but said any meeting must be carefully prepared and lead to tangible results.

“As for a meeting with Zelenskyy, I have never ruled out the possibility of such a meeting. But is there any point? Let’s see,” Putin said.

The Russian leader also said Ukraine would need to cancel martial law, hold elections and conduct a referendum on territorial questions before progress could be made. He vowed to carry on fighting in Ukraine if a peace deal cannot be reached.

"I think there is a light at the end of the tunnel," Putin told reporters, including AFP, in Beijing, adding: "Let's see how the situation develops. If not, then we will have to resolve all our tasks militarily."

Putin also said that Russian forces were "advancing on all fronts" on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Putin also said that an invitation was "on the table" for Trump to visit Russia, but there were no preparations for such a trip at the moment.

Putin issued the invitation when he met Trump in Alaska last month, wrapping up their joint press appearance by saying, in English, "next time in Moscow."