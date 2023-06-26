Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked Wagner commanders and soldiers who avoided bloodshed, saying most of them are patriots.

Putin said he would honor his promise to allow Wagner fighters to relocate to Belarus if they wanted, or to sign a contract with the Defense Ministry or simply return to their families.

He made no mention of mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led the mutiny.

He also said that he gave the order to avoid bloodshed during an armed rebellion over the weekend that rattled his rule, saying the West and Kyiv wanted Russians to "kill each other" and thanking citizens for their "patriotism."

"From the start of the events, on my orders steps were taken to avoid large-scale bloodshed," Putin said in a televised address, thanking Russians for their "endurance and unity, and patriotism".

"It was precisely this fratricide that Russia's enemies wanted: both the neo-Nazis in Kyiv and their Western patrons, and all sorts of national traitors. They wanted Russian soldiers to kill each other," he said.