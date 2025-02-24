U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin would accept European peacekeepers in Ukraine.

The U.S. president said the two leaders are discussing "major" economic deals as part of discussions on ending the war started by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"I am in serious discussions with President Vladimir Putin of Russia concerning the ending of the War, and also major Economic Development transactions which will take place between the United States and Russia. Talks are proceeding very well!" Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.