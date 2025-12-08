A new report released Monday reveals that Black and Muslim people in Germany face widespread discrimination in nearly every stage of housing, from searching for apartments to the conditions they live in.

Research conducted by the German Center for Integration and Migration Research (DeZIM) found that 35% of Muslim residents and 39% of Black residents were more likely to experience discrimination based on their names or appearance and not receive invitations to apartment viewings.

A field experiment confirmed this pattern. Applicants with German-sounding names had a 22% chance of receiving viewing invitations, compared to just 16% for identical applications with Middle Eastern and North African names.

The survey found that other immigrant groups, including Asian and Eastern European residents, also face disproportionately high rates of discrimination in the housing market.

"Housing in Germany is one of the most important social challenges of our time," Noa K. Ha, scientific director of the DeZIM Institute, said in a statement. "Housing is central to equal social participation. Especially during housing shortages, these findings show a considerable need for action by policymakers and society to strengthen social cohesion."