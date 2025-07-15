Public discourse in Greece is increasingly shifting toward xenophobia and racism, the Athens-based Racist Violence Recording Network said Tuesday, warning that the trend undermines rule of law and social cohesion.

The network — comprising dozens of rights groups and associations — reported “a noticeable shift in public discourse toward xenophobia, racist rhetoric, and diminishing adherence to fundamental principles of the rule of law, in the context of migration and asylum management.”

It pointed to rising public and media hostility toward refugees and migrants, particularly in response to the growing number of arrivals from Libya to the island of Crete. This trend, it said, signals “an expanding climate of anxiety and polarization,” further fueled by remarks from political leaders, parties, and public officials.

Such narratives, the network warned, frame migrants and asylum seekers as societal threats, stoke fear, and erode social cohesion.

It also criticized recent policies — including the suspension of asylum applications for those arriving from North Africa and proposals to criminalize irregular entry or residence — as measures that risk further targeting vulnerable populations.

Crete has seen a sharp increase in sea arrivals since early summer. In response, Greece last month deployed naval vessels off Libya’s coast. Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis also traveled to Benghazi for talks with eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar.

On Thursday, the Greek parliament approved new measures to curb migration from Libya, including a temporary halt to processing asylum claims from North African arrivals and the detention of those entering illegally.