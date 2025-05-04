Romania’s long-awaited presidential election is set for a runoff on May 18 after far-right candidate George Simion won the first round by a wide margin but fell short of securing an outright victory.

Simion, leader of the nationalist Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR), garnered around 40% of the vote, leading by a significant margin but missing the required absolute majority, according to electoral sources.

Crin Antonescu, the center-right candidate backed by Romania’s governing coalition, came in second with 21%, while independent Bucharest Mayor Nicușor Dan secured 18%, though his position may shift as votes from larger cities are counted.

Simion’s surge has been driven by growing discontent in Romania, where inflation, high living costs, and a sluggish economy have fueled nationalist sentiments.

His party, aligned with right-wing populism, including the U.S. MAGA movement, has capitalized on a wave of anti-establishment rhetoric, which gained ground after Romania’s previous election was annulled last year due to allegations of electoral fraud and Russian interference – claims Moscow has denied.

Simion, 38, who previously came fourth in the annulled election, dismissed local exit polls after Sunday’s vote, promising to fight for “constitutional order” and to return “what was taken from the Romanian people.” He positioned himself as the champion of ordinary Romanians, vowing to challenge the establishment and restore faith in democracy.

“I want democracy, I want normalcy,” he said, “to give back to the Romanian people what was taken from them.”

Antonescu, a 65-year-old centrist veteran, emphasized Romania’s pro-Western orientation, claiming his campaign stands for a "strong Romania" where democracy flourishes. He pledged to unite the country despite deepening divisions.

Dan, a former anti-corruption activist, campaigned on a platform of European Union integration and presented himself as an alternative to Romania’s entrenched political elite. "It is about the trust of Romanians and our partners in democracy," he said, urging his supporters to ensure a fair count.

The election rerun follows the voiding of the 2024 vote after irregularities, including claims of electoral fraud, threw Romania into its worst political crisis in decades.

Last year’s turmoil saw outsider Calin Georgescu, who has since been barred from the rerun, lead the first round, but allegations of foreign interference and electoral malfeasance led to his disqualification.

The rerun has become a battleground for a fragmented Romania, with a rising tide of disillusionment against the political establishment.

This anti-establishment fervor has found its voice in figures like Simion, who’s drawn considerable support from voters, including those previously backing Georgescu.

Simion’s AUR party, which advocates for nationalism, family values, and faith, rose to prominence in 2020 with strong parliamentary support.

The party’s political rise mirrors the populist tides sweeping through Europe and the U.S. He has consistently criticized Romania’s political class, fueling a narrative that democracy in the country is under threat.

The election remains a critical juncture for Romania’s future.

The runoff will decide whether Romania stays on its pro-Western path or veers toward a more nationalist, populist future.

For many Romanians, the stakes are high – many voters, such as retiree Done Chiritoi, feel betrayed by the annulled election and vow to take action if the process is not conducted fairly.

“This election is a crossroads,” said Chiritoi. “If my vote gets canceled again, I’ll take to the streets.”