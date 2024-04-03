Romania is facing a period of political upheaval as the ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the National Liberal Party (PNL) have formed a surprising alliance, triggering fears of a constitutional crisis and a rollback of democratic norms. Critics have labeled this move a "bloodless coup," accusing the government of undermining democratic processes. The alliance's decision to hold joint elections for the European Parliament (EP) and local officials has been strongly condemned, with opposition parties and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) arguing that it violates the Constitution and signals a return to “authoritarian” practices.

The year 2024 is set to be a landmark year for Romania's post-communist democracy, with voters being called to the polls a record four times for separate elections, including those for the EP, local councils, Parliament and the Presidency. This intense electoral schedule has raised concerns about voter fatigue and the logistical challenges of managing multiple elections. To address these concerns, there have been proposals to merge some of the elections, such as combining local elections with the EP vote in June or aligning the Parliamentary elections with one of the Presidential rounds later in the year. However, critics argue that such consolidations would undermine the fundamental right of Romanians to freely express their will at the polls.

One of the most contentious issues is the proposed simultaneous merger of local and European elections, which opponents argue would disregard established electoral procedures and create administrative chaos. Originally scheduled for September, the local elections will now be held in June, leading to a parallel system of mayors and city councilors. Critics warn that this could result in ruling officials serving concurrently as elected officials for nearly three months, further complicating the governance structure.

Moreover, there are concerns about Romania's adherence to international obligations, such as the Code of Good Practice in Electoral Matters and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Critics argue that the planned joint elections run counter to these commitments, as the complexity of the voting operations may disenfranchise some voters who are unable to vote within the existing legal timeframe.

The motives behind the PSD-PNL alliance and the subsequent changes to electoral laws have sparked debate among analysts. Some view it as a desperate attempt by both parties to maintain power, given their declining poll numbers. Others speculate about potential backroom deals, including promises of immunity from corruption charges or lucrative government positions.

Adding to the complexity is the rise of the right-wing Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) party, which polls predict could surpass both the PNL and the PSD, becoming the largest party in Romania. While the AUR is unlikely to join the next government, its growing influence has led to speculation that the electoral law changes were aimed at blocking the AUR from challenging the ruling coalition.

So far, despite concerning voices, the European Union hasn’t responded to the issue yet.