Russia alleged Monday that the U.K. is planning a false flag operation against Moscow’s so-called “shadow fleet” — vessels accused of bypassing oil sanctions — in a bid to push the U.S. toward secondary sanctions on Russia’s energy partners.

In a statement, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) claimed British intelligence, with NATO allies, is plotting sabotage to frame Russian oil transport as a threat to global shipping. It suggested that such an incident could allow the West to detain “suspicious” vessels in international waters and escort them to NATO ports.

The agency outlined two possible scenarios: an engineered accident involving an oil tanker in a narrow maritime passage, or a tanker fire during loading at a port in a country friendly to Russia. Both, it said, could trigger investigations that pin blame on Russia or Ukraine.

Moscow claimed the U.K. is seeking to time the incident for maximum media impact, hoping to push Washington toward harsher sanctions.

London has not immediately commented on the allegations.

The accusation comes days before a deadline set by U.S. President Donald Trump for Russia to agree to a cease-fire with Ukraine. Trump warned that failure to reach a deal could lead to import duties of up to 100% on Russia and its trading partners.

In June, Trump gave Russia a 50-day window, after which he threatened to impose import duties of up to 100% on Russia and its trading partners unless Moscow and Kyiv reach an agreement.

On July 29, Trump announced that he had decided to shorten that deadline to 10 days over his "disappointment" with the lack of progress on the issue.