The Ukraine border guards service said Russia’s attacks on border units, border patrols and checkpoints are carried out with the use of artillery, heavy equipment and small arms. Attacks also are taking place from Crimea and Belarus.

The border guards said that Russian forces were supported by Belarus and that an attack had been launched from Crimea, the Russian-occupied peninsula region on Ukraine's southern flank.

"The work of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups is also recorded."

The statement was issued as a Ukrainian interior ministry official reported the fall of the previously government-held town of Shchastya, on the eastern frontline with a rebel-held enclave.