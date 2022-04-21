Russia on Thursday imposed a travel ban on United States Vice President Kamala Harris, Facebook head Mark Zuckerberg and 27 other prominent Americans in retaliation for sanctions imposed over the Kremlin's military campaign in Ukraine.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said the travel ban, including top Pentagon officials, U.S. business leaders and journalists, would remain in effect "in perpetuity."

The sanctions list published by the ministry also includes U.S. Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks and Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby, among others.

"These individuals are denied entry into the Russian Federation indefinitely," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.