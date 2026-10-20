Russia has constructed a powerful radar facility in its Baltic Sea exclave of Kaliningrad capable of tracking aircraft, missiles and ships as far as 3,200 kilometers (2,000 miles) away, British media reported.

The system could expand Moscow’s surveillance capabilities in northern and western Europe, including the U.K., The Times newspaper reported Monday, citing satellite imagery.

Located near the town of Gvardeysk, the installation is in Kaliningrad, a heavily militarized Russian territory bordering NATO members Poland and Lithuania.

The facility features three radiating arms of antenna masts, each 500 meters (1,640 feet) long, according to the report.

The configuration suggests the installation could be an over-the-horizon (OTH) radar – technology designed to detect targets beyond the line of sight of conventional radar systems.

OTH radars use high-frequency radio waves that can reflect off the ionosphere, allowing them to detect potential targets over much greater distances than conventional systems.

The radar’s reported range is estimated at between 885 and 3,200 kilometers (550 to 2,000 miles), potentially enabling Russia to monitor military activity across large parts of Europe.

Kaliningrad is strategically important to Moscow because of its position on the Baltic Sea, between Poland and Lithuania, both NATO members.