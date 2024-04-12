Russia's Defense Ministry said it carried out a successful test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday.

The test took place at the Kapustin Yar training ground in Russia's southern Astrakhan region near the Caspian Sea, where the missile was launched from a movable ground missile launch vehicle, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The launch was carried out as part of state tests of promising missile systems, as well as a check-up of the stability of missiles in service. The results obtained confirm the high reliability of Russian missiles to ensure the strategic security of the Russian Federation," it said.

According to the ministry, "the launch tasks have been completed in full."

The test took place as the Russia-Ukraine war is into its third year, with the fear of the use of nuclear weapons occasionally being raised as an issue.