The Kremlin confirmed Friday that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to a temporary cease-fire in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Oleshky following mediation efforts by U.S. first lady Melania Trump, paving the way for humanitarian aid deliveries and the evacuation of civilians trapped in deteriorating conditions.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russian and Ukrainian military officials were coordinating the timing of the localized truce, which the White House announced would begin Oct. 29.

"We welcome the efforts of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, who has made a significant contribution to coordinating the humanitarian operation," Peskov told reporters.

He said the agreement had also been discussed during a recent telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump.

According to Peskov, all civilians wishing to leave Oleshky would be permitted to do so, with the evacuation operation expected to take several days.

The White House announced the agreement earlier Friday, saying Melania Trump had initiated discussions and worked through a representative directly with Russian and Ukrainian officials to establish the terms of the humanitarian pause.

The first lady described conditions in Oleshky as catastrophic, warning that the city was approaching a humanitarian disaster after years of fighting and severe shortages of essential supplies.

"The situation in Oleshky is dire. Oleshky is a front-line war city on the brink of disaster," she said in a statement.

Under the agreement, civilian representatives from Russia and Ukraine will visit residents to assess their humanitarian needs and coordinate assistance.

Those wishing to evacuate will receive transportation to their preferred destinations, whether in Ukrainian- or Russian-controlled territory.

"I anticipate some will want to go to Russia, and some to Ukraine," Melania Trump said.

She added that an independent American media organization would accompany the teams to document the operation and help ensure that families' wishes were respected. The organization was not identified.

There was no immediate public confirmation from Ukrainian authorities regarding the agreement.

Trump praises first lady's humanitarian efforts

President Donald Trump welcomed his wife's involvement, saying her priority was protecting children affected by the conflict.

"What she wants to do is save children, and that's her focus. And both sides are cooperating with her, so doing a very good job," Trump told reporters as he departed the White House.

Asked whether the first lady could participate in broader trilateral peace negotiations, Trump replied: "That is not the worst idea I've ever heard."

He said the initiative originated with Melania Trump and that both Moscow and Kyiv had responded positively to her outreach.

The first lady has made the protection of children in conflict zones a central focus of her public work, including efforts to reunite families separated by the Russia-Ukraine war.

Earlier this year, she chaired a United Nations Security Council meeting addressing the plight of children affected by armed conflicts and previously contacted Putin about efforts to reunite displaced children with their families.

Russian officials had also acknowledged contacts with her office before Friday's announcement.

Earlier this month, the Kremlin said Russian human rights ombudswoman Yana Lantratova would communicate with Melania Trump's team regarding the humanitarian situation in Oleshky.

Lantratova subsequently confirmed those contacts, while Russian state news agency Tass reported that she had discussed the situation with her Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Lubinets.

Humanitarian crisis deepens in occupied city

The cease-fire announcement comes as conditions in Oleshky, a city along the Dnipro River in southern Ukraine's Kherson region, continue to deteriorate amid prolonged Russian occupation.

Russian forces captured the city, previously home to approximately 24,000 people, during the opening days of Moscow's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Years of fighting have devastated local infrastructure, leaving residents without reliable electricity, heating or running water.

Food and medical supplies have become increasingly scarce, while mined roads, destroyed vehicles and persistent drone activity have made movement into and out of the city extremely dangerous.

Oleshky suffered further destruction in June 2023 when floodwaters engulfed the area following the collapse of the Kakhovka Dam. An Associated Press investigation subsequently concluded that the explosion that destroyed the dam was likely caused by Russian forces.

Hundreds of residents were killed in the flooding, compounding the humanitarian consequences of the war.

With another winter approaching, civilians remaining in Oleshky face mounting risks from hunger, disease and exposure to freezing temperatures.

Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly called for a localized cease-fire to facilitate evacuations, while Russia, as the occupying power, is obligated under international humanitarian law to ensure that civilians have access to essential supplies.

The proposed humanitarian pause would provide a rare opportunity for aid organizations and civilian representatives to reach residents who have remained largely isolated by the fighting.

Although Moscow has acknowledged the agreement, its implementation will depend on military coordination between the two sides and the establishment of conditions allowing humanitarian personnel and civilians to move safely.