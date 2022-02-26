All Russian units in Ukraine were on Saturday given the order to resume their offensive from all directions after a pause on Friday, the RIA news agency quoted Russia's defense ministry as saying.

Echoing similar comments by the Kremlin, the ministry said Friday's pause had been made in anticipation of talks between Moscow and Kyiv but the offensive resumed after Ukraine refused to negotiate, a claim that Kyiv denies.

"After the Ukrainian side rejected the negotiation process, today all units were given orders to develop the advance from all directions in accordance with the operation's plans," Russian army spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said in a statement.

The Kremlin said Friday that Putin was ready to send a delegation to Belarus for talks with Ukraine but Ukraine wanted talks in Warsaw instead.

Ukraine says it is being attacked from several sides, including from Belarus.

Konashenkov has claimed that Russian forces have not targeted civilian areas, despite widespread evidence of this.

Ukraine said Saturday that at least 198 civilians – including three children – had been killed since Moscow launched the attack.

Russia has not said how many of its soldiers have been killed in the invasion, which it calls a "special military operation."

Moscow has said that its goal is to "de-Nazify" Ukraine.

As this order is given reports by the United Kingdom say that the Russian advance into Ukraine has temporarily slowed, probably due to logistical problems and strong resistance.

Britain's Defense Ministry said on Saturday via Twitter that the speed of the Russian advance has temporarily slowed likely as a result of acute logistical difficulties and strong Ukrainian resistance."

"Russian forces are bypassing major Ukrainian population centers while leaving forces to encircle and isolate them. Overnight clashes in Kyiv are likely to have involved limited numbers of pre-positioned Russian groups. The capture of Kyiv remains Russia's primary military objective."