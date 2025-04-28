Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Monday a three-day cease-fire with Ukraine next month to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's World War II victory.

The Kremlin said the 72-hour cease-fire would run from the start of May 8 to the end of May 10.

"All military actions are suspended for this period. Russia believes that the Ukrainian side should follow this example," it said in a statement.

"In the event of violations by the Ukrainian side, Russia's armed forces will give an adequate and effective response."

There was no immediate response from Kyiv to the unilateral truce announcement – the second by Putin in quick succession, following a 30-hour Easter cease-fire that each side accused the other of violating countless times.

Against a background of increasing impatience from the United States, both moves appeared aimed by the Kremlin leader at signalling to U.S. President Donald Trump that Russia is still interested in peace. Ukraine and its European allies say they do not believe this.

The latest announcement came after Trump criticised Putin for a deadly Russian attack on Kyiv last week and voiced concern at the weekend that Putin was "just tapping me along."

Washington has repeatedly threatened to abandon its peace efforts unless there is real progress.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who met Trump on the sidelines of Pope Francis' funeral in Rome on Saturday, has said Kyiv would be ready to hold talks with Moscow once a cease-fire deal has stopped the fighting.

Zelenskyy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said Monday that continuing Russian attacks contradicted the Kremlin's statements about wanting peace.

"Russia is not ceasing fire at the front and is attacking Ukraine with Shaheds right now," Yermak wrote on Telegram before the cease-fire announcement, referring to Iranian-made drones widely used by Russian forces.

"All the Russians' statements about peace without ceasing fire are just plain lies."

The Kremlin statement said: "The Russian side once again declares its readiness for peace talks without preconditions, aimed at eliminating the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis, and constructive interaction with international partners."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters earlier that the signal for direct talks should come from Ukraine, as it currently had a "legal ban" on negotiating with Putin.

He was referring to a 2022 decree in which Zelenskyy ruled out such negotiations, after Russia had claimed four Ukrainian regions as its own in an action condemned as illegal by most countries at the United Nations.

Ukraine accuses Russia of playing for time in order to try to seize more of its territory, and has urged greater international pressure to get Moscow to stop fighting.

Russia accuses Ukraine of being unwilling to make any concessions and of seeking a cease-fire only on its own terms.