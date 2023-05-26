At least one person was killed and 16 others wounded Friday in a Russian missile strike on a medical clinic in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro.

According to a statement by Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office, a rocket allegedly launched by Russia hit the building of a medical facility and a veterinary clinic.

"According to preliminary data, one person died, another 16 were injured. The number of victims is being determined," the statement said.

In a separate statement, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed the missile hit a clinic. He added that rubble was being cleared from the area and "victims are being rescued. All necessary services are involved."

The missile attack comes as Russia blamed Kyiv for dozens of strikes on its southern Belgorod region.

The regional governor in Belgorod said the Ukrainian military was responsible for dozens of artillery, mortar and drone attacks across the territory.

The head of the regional military administration Sergiy Lysak wrote earlier on Telegram that the Dnipropetrovsk region was "massively attacked" overnight "with rockets and drones."

Russian forces earlier this week targeted Dnipro in a late-night strike with 16 missiles and 20 attack drones.

The industrial hub, which had nearly 1 million inhabitants before the war, lies around 125 kilometers (78 miles) from the current front line.

'Hostile environment'

A Russian strike on a residential building in Dnipro in January left more than 45 people killed and injured dozens more.

The announcement of the attack on Dnipro came as the governor of Russia's Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov said at least five districts of his region had been repeatedly hit by Ukrainian forces over the last 24 hours.

Five districts had been attacked by drones, mortars and artillery and the village of Kozinka was struck more than 130 times he said.

The claims of fresh strikes in the southern Belgorod region come days after an unprecedented two-day incursion from Ukraine claimed by two armed groups, with Russia using its air force and artillery to push back the fighters.

Russia's Defense Ministry vowed an "extremely harsh" response to any further attacks on its soil.

The apparent exchange of artillery and missile fire reported Friday came one day after a Belarusian strongman said Russia had begun the transfer of nuclear weapons to his country.

The Kremlin on Friday, however, stopped short of confirming the transfer had begun, saying only Russia's neighbor and ally was seeing "aggressive statements" from neighboring countries.

"Belarus is in a very, very hostile environment," spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

In Washington, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre earlier described Russia's move as "yet another example of making irresponsible and provocative choices."

China envoy in Moscow

Russia's Foreign Ministry, meanwhile, was expecting a visit to Moscow on Friday by China's special envoy for Ukraine, Li Hui as part of Beijing's latest effort to broker an end to the fighting.

Li's visit to the Russian capital, where he is expected to meet Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday, comes after he met with Ukraine's Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

Earlier Friday, military officials in Kyiv said Russian forces launched overnight aerial attacks on the capital, adding that all the missiles were intercepted and destroyed.

"Another air attack on Kyiv, the 13th in a row since the beginning of May! And, as always, at nighttime," the city's military administration said on its Telegram account.

It said that Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the Caspian Sea region had launched cruise missiles at the city.