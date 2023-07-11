Russia knows what steps it will take to ensure security in response to Finland and Sweden's membership in NATO, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow, Lavrov said the countermeasures will depend on the kind of military infrastructure deployed in these countries.

"I assure you that all legitimate security interests of the Russian Federation will be safeguarded. Appropriate measures, we know what these measures are and how to implement them in real... We are taking adequate steps, and I can assure you, in advance," he stressed.

While Finland was accepted into the U.S.-led military alliance in April, Sweden is set to become the group's 32nd member as Türkiye has decided to send the Nordic country's NATO Accession Protocol to its parliament for ratification.

Lavrov said he was astonished with the pace of Finland and Sweden's decision to abandon their neutral status and its advantages, which, according to him, included independence, good reputation, authority and beneficial trade and economic relations with Russia.

The top Russian diplomat argued that Finland and Sweden sacrificed their national interests to join the fight against Russia such that it cannot challenge the U.S.-promoted idea of Western hegemony "for all eternity."

Palestine-Israeli settlement

On the Palestine-Israel conflict, Lavrov said the matter is in "a deep impasse" and demands "special efforts" to overcome the current stagnation.

"Our Arab friends have relevant ideas, and Russia has also come up with some initiatives," he said.

Several other countries are also interested in finding a way to resume direct negotiations between Palestine and Israel and move towards settlement.

Lavrov said Moscow is also interested in normalization in the Persian Gulf and intends to do everything to help Arab states and Iran find mutually acceptable solutions.

The restoration of diplomatic ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia was an important step in this process, he noted.

Iran and Saudi Arabia signed an agreement, on March 10 in Beijing, on the resumption of diplomatic relations and the opening of embassies within two months.