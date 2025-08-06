Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday that Russia appeared more open to a cease-fire following U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff’s visit to Moscow.

"It seems that Russia is now more inclined to a ceasefire. The pressure on them works. But the main thing is that they do not deceive us in the details - neither us nor the U.S.," he said in the nightly address.

Zelenskyy also said he had discussed with Donald Trump a visit by the U.S. president's special envoy to Moscow on Wednesday and that he had reiterated Ukraine's support for a just peace and its continued determination to defend itself.

"Ukraine will definitely defend its independence. We all need a lasting and reliable peace. Russia must end the war that it itself started," Zelenskyy said on X, adding that European leaders had joined the call with Trump.

Trump, who has signalled frustration with Putin in recent weeks and has given the Russian president until Friday to make peace with Ukraine or face tougher sanctions, hailed Witkoff's visit as highly productive. But a White House official said the secondary sanctions that Trump has threatened against countries doing business with Russia were still expected to be implemented on Friday.

An executive order introducing additional 25% tariffs on India for Russian oil imports was signed on Wednesday.

Ukraine has repeatedly called for an immediate and unconditional cease-fire. Russia, which now controls about a fifth of Ukrainian territory and proceeds with its advances on the eastern front, rejected the idea.

National security advisers from Ukraine and allied nations were to meet soon to work out a "joint stance", Zelenskyy added.