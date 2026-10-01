The Kremlin on Thursday defended a letter outlining Russia’s readiness to use nuclear weapons if NATO cuts off Kaliningrad, saying the warning was meant to secure the Baltic exclave rather than provoke confrontation.

Earlier Wednesday, Moscow sent a document to NATO, accusing the ⁠alliance of a "dangerous and reckless course" that entailed "high risks of the outbreak of a direct armed conflict."

The document said this included the possibility of "Russian strikes against decision-making centers in the alliance's member states right from the outset."

"Russia will be ready to use the ​entire arsenal of forces and capabilities at its disposal, including nuclear weapons, in order to defend its ​territory ⁠should NATO countries undertake any attempt aimed at isolating the Kaliningrad Region from the rest of the country," the diplomatic note said.

The warning highlighted Moscow's urgent concern at what it has presented as a growing NATO threat to Kaliningrad, a heavily militarized Russian territory that is wedged between Poland and Lithuania and is slightly bigger than the U.S. state of Connecticut.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, in a commentary on the ministry's website, cited statements by dignitaries from NATO states which she said demonstrated "Russophobia" and a readiness to wage war with Moscow.

These figures, Zakharova wrote, "need to be brought back down to earth. We hope that our warnings will be heard by those to whom they are addressed."

"If Europe attacks Russia, it will be a completely different sort of war – a very short war."

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said the alliance had responded to Russia's message by declaring: "We are a defensive alliance. And stop the nuclear threats. This is absolutely not called for and not helpful."

In its response to the Russian document, ⁠seen ⁠by Reuters, NATO also said that none of its "exercises or activities pose a threat to the territory of the Russian Federation."

"We call upon the Russian Federation to end its unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine. We urge the Russian Federation to refrain from increasingly reckless behaviour towards the Allies and to cease its irresponsible nuclear rhetoric," it said.

Asked if the risk of nuclear weapons being used against the Baltics was now real, Rutte told a defense conference in Brussels hosted by broadcaster Euronews: "No, it's not. Putin knows that he can never win (against) NATO, so I don't take this that seriously."