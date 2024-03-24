Russia was observing a day of national mourning Sunday after a Daesh-claimed terrorist massacre that killed at least 133 people at a Moscow concert hall.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to punish those behind the "barbaric terrorist attack," saying four gunmen trying to flee to Ukraine had been arrested.

Kyiv has strongly denied any connection, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accusing Putin of trying to shift the blame onto them.

"The whole country is in mourning with those who lost their loved ones in this inhumane tragedy," public television channel Russia 24 said Sunday morning.

Putin, in his first public remarks on the attack, made no reference to a statement by Daesh claiming responsibility.

At least 133 people were killed when camouflaged gunmen stormed the Crocus City Hall, in Moscow's northern suburb of Krasnogorsk, and then set fire to the building on Friday evening.

The Daesh terrorist group on Saturday wrote on Telegram that the attack was "carried out by four IS (Daesh) fighters armed with machine guns, a pistol, knives and firebombs."

A video lasting about a minute and half, apparently, shot by the gunmen has been posted on social media accounts typically used by Daesh, according to the SITE intelligence group.

The video appears to have been shot from the lobby of the concert venue and shows several individuals with blurred faces and garbled voices, firing assault rifles with inert bodies strewn about and a fire starting in the background.

The attack was the deadliest in Russia for almost two decades.

Russian officials expect the death toll to rise further, with more than 150 wounded.

Russia's Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said rescue workers were still pulling bodies from the burnt-out building Saturday.

The Emergency Situations Ministry has so far named 29 of the victims, with the blaze having complicated the identification process.

The ministry Sunday posted a video of heavy equipment arriving at the scene of the fire to dismantle damaged structures and clear debris.

People mourn at a makeshift memorial in front of the Crocus City Hall, a day after a gun attack in Krasnogorsk, outside Moscow, March 23, 2024. (AFP Photo)

'Barbaric'

"Terrorists, murderers, non-humans ... have only one unenviable fate: retribution and oblivion," Putin said in his televised address Saturday.

Calling the attack a "barbaric, terrorist act," he said "all four direct perpetrators ... all those who shot and killed people, have been found and detained."

Russian television showed security services interrogating four bloodied men, who spoke Russian with an accent, on a road in the western Bryansk region, which borders both Ukraine and Belarus.

"They tried to escape and were traveling toward Ukraine, where, according to preliminary data, a window was prepared for them on the Ukrainian side to cross the state border," said Putin.

Zelenskyy, in his evening address Saturday, dismissed the suggestion that Kyiv had been involved.

"What happened yesterday in Moscow is obvious," he said. "Putin and the other scum are just trying to blame it on someone else."

Russia has arrested 11 people in connection with the attack, the FSB security service said. Earlier, the agency had said the attackers had "contacts" in Ukraine, without elaborating.

Search to continue

Putin, whose first public remarks came more than 18 hours after the start of the attack, declared Sunday a day of national mourning.

"All the perpetrators, organizers and those who ordered this crime will be justly and inevitably punished," he promised.

The Investigative Committee said the death toll had so far reached 133 and the governor of the Moscow region said rescuers would continue to scour the site for "several days."

About 107 people were still in hospital, many in critical condition, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said.

The Russian national flag (L) and the flag of St. Petersburg (C) fly at half-mast on the Legislative Assembly in St. Petersburg, Russia, March 23, 2024. (EPA Photo)

Daesh had first claimed responsibility for the attack Friday night, repeating its claim again on Saturday.

Some witnesses filmed the gunmen from the upper floors as they walked through the stalls shooting people, sharing the footage on social media.

Then "the terrorists used a flammable liquid to set fire to the concert hall's premises, where spectators were located, including wounded," the Investigative Committee said.

Investigators said people died from gunshot wounds as well as smoke inhalation after a fire engulfed the 6,000-seater venue.

Investigators said a man who jumped on one of the gunmen as he was shooting at the concert-goers, "immobilizing" him and thus "saving the lives of people around him," would receive an award.

Blood donation queues

In Washington, a statement from the White House condemning the attack described Daesh as a "common terrorist enemy that must be defeated everywhere."

The head of the state-run RT media outlet, Margarita Simonyan, posted two videos of interrogations of two handcuffed suspects. They both admitted to the attack but did not say who had organized it.

The Interior Ministry said all four of the suspected gunmen were foreign nationals.

Russian Telegram channels – including those with links to the security services – said they were from Tajikistan, a country that borders Afghanistan and where the terrorist group is active.

Tajikistan's Foreign Ministry told Russia's TASS news agency it was in close contact with Moscow over the matter.

In Moscow, residents stood in long queues in the rain to donate blood for those in hospital, and mourners came to lay flowers outside the concert hall.

Memorial posters featuring a single candle replaced some advertising billboards in the capital and major events were canceled across the country.

Museums, theatres and cinemas announced their closure over the weekend.

A woman mourns at the Crocus City Hall concert venue following a terrorist attack in Krasnogorsk, outside Moscow, Russia, March 23, 2024. (EPA Photo) US warning dismissed

Just three days earlier, Putin had publicly dismissed a U.S. warning of an "imminent" attack in Moscow as propaganda designed to scare Russian citizens.

The U.S. embassy in Russia had warned on March 7 that "extremists have imminent plans to target large gatherings in Moscow, to include concerts," advising caution over the following 48 hours.

Washington said after the attack it had also shared details directly with Moscow.

But speaking to FSB chiefs last Tuesday, Putin had called it a "provocative" statement and "outright blackmail ... to intimidate and destabilize our society."