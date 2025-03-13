President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Russia agreed with U.S. proposals to halt fighting but emphasized that any cease-fire must lead to lasting peace and address the conflict's root causes.

Putin thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for his efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, and said Russia would need to talk to Washington about the details.

"We agree with the proposals to halt the fighting, but we proceed from the assumption that the cease-fire should lead to lasting peace and remove the root causes of the crisis," Putin said.

Putin noted that Ukrainian troops are encircled in their last foothold in Russia's Kursk region, and it's necessary to determine before a ceasefire whether they will lay down weapons and surrender.

He also noted that it's necessary to develop a mechanism to control possible breaches of the truce. Another issue, he said, is whether Ukraine could use the 30-day cease-fire to continue mobilization and rearmament.