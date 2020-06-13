Russia plans to begin producing a vaccine for the coronavirus in September after it receives clinical approval in August.

Clinical testing is currently underway on volunteers, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said in comments carried by state news agency TASS on Saturday.

In May, a state institute, the Gamaleya National Research Centre of Epidemiology and Microbiology, announced that it had developed the vaccine, which does not have any side effects, according to research director Alexander Ginzburg. The institute's scientists tested the vaccine on animals and then on themselves, he said.

A study has not yet been published about the vaccine, and there has been no independent confirmation of the statements made by scientists or government members. Vaccine production often takes several years or longer.

The Russian military is currently testing the vaccine on 50 volunteer soldiers at a military research facility in the Moscow region. The testing is due to be completed by the end of July.

Seven research institutes in Russia are currently working to find a vaccine, independently of one another. Three of the projects look promising, according to Golikova.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for a domestically produced vaccine to be developed as soon as possible.

Russia's government statistical office announced that 2,712 people had died of the virus – or were infected with the virus when they died – in April. This constitutes 2.6% of those reported to have become infected.