NATO leaders on Wednesday are set to label Russia a menace to their security as they overhaul the alliance's defenses in response to the ongoing war in Ukraine, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on the second day of a NATO summit in Madrid.

"We'll state clearly that Russia poses a direct threat to our security," Stoltenberg said ahead of the unveiling of NATO's new strategic blueprint.

The military alliance faces its biggest challenge since World War II amid the war in Ukraine, he said.

Stoltenberg also said NATO allies meet "in the midst of the most serious security crisis we have faced," as he arrived at the alliance's summit in Madrid. "This will be a historic and transformative summit."

"We will make a decision at the summit to invite Sweden and Finland to become members, that's unprecedented quick," he told reporters. Both countries applied for membership of the alliance in mid-May.

"After invitation, we need a ratification process in 30 parliaments," he added. "That always takes some time but I expect also that to go rather quickly because allies are ready to try to make that ratification process happen as quickly as possible."

He added the alliance is going to agree on deterrence to be able to deploy more combat formations and get more pre-positioned equipment by next year in Eastern Europe.

Meanwhile, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, the host of this week's NATO summit, told Cadena Ser radio that Russia will be identified as NATO's "main threat" in its new strategic concept, as opposed to a strategic partner previously.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to make a speech via videoconference at the summit later in the day.

NATO is due to launch the largest revamp of its defense and deterrence capabilities since the end of the Cold War by strengthening the forces on its eastern flank and massively ramping up the number of troops it has at high readiness.

It is also set for the first time to turn its attention to the challenge posed by the rising might of China in an update to its guiding "strategic concept."

"China's not an adversary," Stoltenberg said. "But of course, we need to take into account the consequences to our security when we see China investing heavily in new modern military capabilities, long range missiles or nuclear weapons and also trying to control critical infrastructure for instance, 5G."

In a sign of this shift the leaders of partners South Korea and Japan will attend a NATO summit for the first time.