The Kremlin rejected Armenia's claims about "being forced" to join a union state of Russia and Belarus, calling them "provocative."

"Such statements can be considered provocative. They do not correspond to reality. None of the Russian officials said this and did not bring it to the Armenian side through anyone," spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Armenian news agency News.am.

On Dec. 26, Armen Grigoryan, secretary of the Armenian Security Council, said Yerevan is "being forced" to join the union state of Russia and Belarus – a supranational structure comprising Russia and Belarus, created with the goal of deepening integration in the economy, and that Moscow exercises pressure on Armenia in the dispute over the Lachin corridor.

Armenia hosts a major Russian military base near the western city of Gyumri near the border with Türkiye.