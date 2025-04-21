Russia unleashed a wave of missiles and drones on Kyiv and eastern Ukraine early Monday, ending a brief daylong Easter truce declared by President Vladimir Putin.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage from the strikes, regional Ukrainian officials said on social media.

Ukraine's air force said Russia launched 96 drones and three missiles in overnight attacks on Ukraine, causing damage in the Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Cherkasy regions. Air defense units shot down 42 Russian drones and another 47 were diverted by electronic warfare.

Both Kyiv and Moscow had accused each other of thousands of attacks that violated the truce, as the Kremlin indicated Sunday would not be extended.

Washington said it would welcome an extension of the cease-fire, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reiterated several times Ukraine's willingness to pause strikes for 30 days in the war.

But Putin, who launched Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and who ordered Saturday the halt in all military activity along the front line until midnight Moscow time (9 p.m. GMT) Sunday, did not give orders to extend it.

"There were no other commands," Russia's TASS state news agency cited Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov as saying when asked whether the cease-fire could be prolonged.

Zelenskyy said early Monday that his forces were instructed to continue to mirror the Russian army's actions.

"The nature of Ukraine's actions will remain symmetrical: cease-fire will be met with cease-fire, and Russian strikes will be met with our own in defense. Actions always speak louder than words," he said on social network X.

While eastern Ukraine was placed under air raid alerts starting minutes after midnight on Monday, which are yet to be called off, according to data from the Ukrainian air force, Kyiv and the central regions were placed on alert for about an hour, starting at 1:40 a.m. GMT.

There were no reports of strikes on the Ukrainian capital, but officials in the port city of Mykolaiv said that Russian missiles had hit it. There were no immediate reports of damage.

Russia's Voronezh region, which borders Ukraine, was also under air raid alerts for two hours overnight, and the border regions of Kursk and parts of Belgorod were briefly under missile threat as well, regional officials said.

While there were no air raid alerts in Ukraine on Sunday, Ukrainian forces reported nearly 3,000 violations of Russia's cease-fire with the heaviest attacks and shelling seen along the Pokrovsk part of the front line, Zelenskyy said earlier Monday.

Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday that Ukrainian forces had shot at Russian positions 444 times and said it had counted more than 900 Ukrainian drone attacks, saying also that there were deaths and injuries among the civilian population.

Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield reports.

U.S. President Donald Trump, hoping to clinch a lasting peace deal, struck an optimistic note Sunday, saying that "hopefully" the two sides would make a deal "this week" to end the conflict.

On Friday, Trump and his Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, said the U.S. would walk away from peace efforts unless there are clear signs of progress.