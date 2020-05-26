Russia said Tuesday 174 people with the coronavirus had died in the past 24 hours, a record single-day number that pushed the nationwide death toll to 3,807.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries was also the highest-ever since the start of the outbreak, outnumbering the tally of new infections. A record 12,331 recoveries were registered in the past 24 hours, compared to 8,915 new cases confirmed over the same period.

To date, 362,342 people are being treated in Russia for COVID-19, while 131,129 more have recovered from the infection.

At a videoconference Monday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said the situation is somewhat stable and on some days the number of recovered patients exceeds new cases.

Russia is the third hardest-hit country by the coronavirus in terms of the number of cases, following the U.S. and Brazil.

Two top Russian officials are being treated in the hospital for the coronavirus, while four more have been discharged after recovery.