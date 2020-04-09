Russia on Thursday reported a record one-day rise of 1,459 new cases of coronavirus, pushing its national case total to 10,131.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths rose by 13 to 76, the national coronavirus crisis response center said.

More than 3 million residents are currently in quarantine in Russia.

To stem the spread of infections, Russia has imposed a series of lockdowns, including in Moscow and the second city of St. Petersburg, with more regions added every day.

Residents in areas on lockdown are allowed to leave only to buy groceries, walk pets or dispose of waste.

Russia has also banned the entry of foreign nationals and suspended international air traffic.