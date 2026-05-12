Russia said Tuesday that the European Union is increasing its political and economic influence in Armenia as part of broader efforts to pull Yerevan away from Moscow and advance geopolitical confrontation with Russia.

Mikhail Kalugin, director of the Fourth Department of Commonwealth of Independent States countries at the Russian Foreign Ministry, said the EU is using Armenia to pursue geopolitical goals centered on confrontation with Russia.

"We see how the EU is trying to exploit the upcoming parliamentary elections in Armenia for this purpose. Two missions similar to those deployed during the Moldovan election campaigns have already been deployed in the republic,” he said.

Kalugin also claimed European "specialists” are attempting to portray Russia as an enemy and create what he described as a false impression that Moscow opposes "the establishment of an independent Armenia.”

He accused European officials of making baseless allegations about Russian "hybrid attacks” and interference in Armenia’s internal affairs.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the Kremlin in early April that Moscow is not concerned about Armenia’s relations with the EU.

He stressed, however, that Yerevan cannot simultaneously join both the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the EU.

On Saturday, Putin suggested Armenia consider a referendum on its geopolitical alignment, saying Moscow would accept a "gentle, intelligent and mutually beneficial divorce” if Yerevan chose closer ties with the EU.

Pashinyan later said that Yerevan does not plan to hold a referendum on whether to remain in the Eurasian Economic Union or pursue EU membership.