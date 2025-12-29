Russia on Monday accused Ukraine of launching a large-scale drone attack on one of President Vladimir Putin’s residences, a claim Kyiv rejected as a "lie" intended to disrupt U.S.-backed efforts to negotiate an end to the war.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who does not typically announce drone strikes, said Ukraine had fired "91 long-range unmanned aerial vehicles" at Putin's residence in the Novgorod region between late Sunday and early Monday, all of which were shot down.

"Given the complete degeneration of the criminal Kyiv regime, which has shifted to a policy of state terrorism, Russia's negotiating position will be reconsidered," Lavrov said, without elaborating.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who met with U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday for talks on ending the war, called Russia's claim "a complete fabrication" designed to derail the peace process and suggested Moscow was preparing to intensify its bombardment of Ukraine.

"Russia is at it again, using dangerous statements to undermine all achievements of our shared diplomatic efforts with President Trump's team," the Ukrainian leader wrote on X.

Russia's accusation comes at a pivotal moment in the peace process.

Ukraine says it has agreed to 90% of a U.S.-drafted peace plan, including the issue of post-war security guarantees, though the issue of territory in a post-war settlement remains unresolved.

Russia, which has stayed silent about what parts of the U.S. plan it has agreed to, said Monday it was still committed to the peace process but would "revise" its position in light of the alleged drone attack.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, describing it as a "special military operation" to demilitarise the country and prevent the expansion of NATO.

Kyiv and its European allies say the war, the largest and deadliest on European soil since World War II, is an unprovoked and illegal land grab that has resulted in a tidal wave of violence and destruction.

Territory main sticking point

Trump has held talks with both sides in recent days, including a phone call with Putin on Monday that the White House described as "positive".

During talks with Zelenskyy on Sunday, Trump offered Kyiv long-sought-after security guarantees for a period of 15 years, according to Kyiv.

But the issue of territory and the future of the Moscow-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine remain unresolved, Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy said Monday that Kyiv was ready for "any" format of meetings, including with Putin if necessary, but said he still did not think the Kremlin chief wanted peace.

The current plan, revised after weeks of intense U.S.-Ukrainian negotiations, would stop the war at the current frontlines in the eastern Donbas region and establish a demilitarised area.

But the Kremlin has shown no sign of compromise.

Putin said Monday that Russia was pressing ahead with its plan to capture four Ukrainian regions it announced the annexation of in 2022 and that his troops were "confidently advancing".

Moscow on Monday said it took another village, Dibrova, in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.