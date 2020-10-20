Russia on Tuesday accused the United States of preparing a "revolution" in the ex-Soviet state of Moldova ahead of a November election, accusing Washington of similar interference in Belarus and Kyrgyzstan.

"Now we are seeing clearly that the Americans are preparing a 'revolution' scenario in Moldova," where pro-Moscow President Igor Dodon is seeking reelection on the November ballot, the head of Russian's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Sergey Naryshkin said in a statement.

"The United States continues to unceremoniously interfere in the internal affairs of states friendly to Moscow along the perimeter of Russian borders. Rough attempts to influence the post-election situation are being made in Belarus and Kyrgyzstan," he said.

Naryshkin noted that Washington is not satisfied with the current head of the republic, Dodon, who "maintains constructive relations with the ex-Soviet countries, including Russia." He also said that a group of American experts on "color revolutions" is preparing for a trip to Moldova on the eve of the vote.

Naryshkin alleged that fake news was being placed in local media and U.S. officials were persuading Moldovan security forces to change sides in the event of protests.

"Such a concept as the sovereignty of a foreign state clearly fades into the background," he was quoted as saying.

Dodon, 45, took office in December 2016. He is regarded as a pro-Kremlin figure in the former Soviet republic, which also seeks closer ties with the European Union.

"The U.S. State Department ordered its embassy in Chisinau to organize mass protests in case of his (Dodon's) reelection demanding the cancellation of the voting results," said the head of the SVR.

However, Russia is the one who has been repeatedly accused of seeking to disrupt the 2016 U.S. elections that brought Donald Trump to power and supporting Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko who is grappling with the biggest challenge to his 26-year rule as tens of thousands take to the streets accusing him of rigging the presidential election and calling for him to step down.

Earlier in September, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a new $1.5 billion loan to Belarus when he hosted Lukashenko for four hours of talks in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi. The Belarusian opposition has condemned Moscow for offering the Belarusian strongman a financial lifeline, warning that it would tarnish future ties between the countries.

The U.S. said Monday six members of the Russian military intelligence agency have been charged over global cyberattacks, including an attempt to disrupt the 2017 French elections.