Russian health officials have reported over 8,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time since mid-June.
The 8,135 new confirmed cases brought the country’s total to nearly 1.16 million, the fourth-largest caseload in the world. Almost 27% of Monday’s new cases – 2,217 – were registered in Moscow.
The country's virus death toll rose to 20,385 as 61 more coronavirus patient died on Monday. More than 2,702 have recovered from the disease, taking the national tally to 945,920.
The number of daily new cases started to rapidly grow this month in Russia, which had earlier lifted most of the virus-related restrictions and resumed air traffic with several countries.
Officials have repeatedly dismissed rumors of a second lockdown, saying the growth in the autumn was expected and Russia's health care infrastructure was prepared for it.
Last week Moscow authorities asked the elderly to stay at home starting Monday and employers to allow as many people as possible to work from home amid the surge of new cases.
Russia was the first country in the world to approve a vaccine against the virus last month. The move elicited criticism from experts worldwide as the shots have only been tested on a few dozen people and further studies are needed to establish the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.