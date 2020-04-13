Russia on Monday reported 2,558 new cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, a record daily rise, bringing its overall nationwide tally to 18,328.

Russia's coronavirus crisis response center said 148 people diagnosed with the virus have died so far, an overnight rise of 18.

Moscow, Russia's densely populated capital with more than 12 million residents, has emerged as the epicenter of the contagion with 10,158 cases and 72 deaths.

Moscow has been under lockdown since March 30 but is struggling to cope with the influx of new patients, and officials said clinics were approaching their limits.