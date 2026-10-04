Russia targeted another major bridge in Kyiv Sunday, shortly after Germany’s chancellor arrived in the Ukrainian capital on surprise visit to demonstrate European support amid surge in attacks.

Air raid sirens blared repeatedly across the Ukrainian capital throughout the morning, including as Friedrich Merz met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the National Academy of Sciences, struck by a Russian attack drone Tuesday.

Zelenskyy told him people in Kyiv were suffering "terrible nights and days" from the relentless attacks, and called Ukraine's Russian adversaries "absolute barbarians."

"We can see the entire pointlessness of this war at this place," Merz said.

"These barbaric attacks on Ukrainian civilians must stop. These are war crimes committed daily here."

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said a strike had damaged the road surface on the Northern Bridge – one of several connecting the eastern and western parts of the city over the Dnipro River that have been struck in recent days.

Images posted on social media appeared to show a missile slamming into the structure, sending up a fireball as traffic crossed.

Klitschko said Kyiv – largely spared from the devastation wrought near the frontlines in nearly two years of full-scale conflict – should now be on a war footing due to the surge in attacks.

A spate of round-the-clock attacks has hit residential areas, gas stations, schools, rail and communications infrastructure while near-constant air raid sirens disrupt daily life and put people on edge.

Merz said upon arrival that Ukraine "needs all our support in the coming weeks."

"If Russia is not stopped, its war machine will sooner or later turn against us," he added.

Ukraine wants more Western military support, including advanced interceptors to shoot down Russia's new fast-moving, jet-powered drones.

A Russian jet powered drone strikes a bridge in Kyiv, Ukraine, Oct. 2, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

On Sunday, Zelenskyy promised "important agreements." Government sources in Berlin said they were expected to agree on a new package of military support worth more than $1 billion.

The package includes combat drones and satellite technology to help Ukraine hit Russian launch sites, as well as for the joint production of drones to counter jet-powered drones, the German sources said.

"This support addresses the most significant current gap in Ukraine's air defense system. The impact is expected to be rapid and tangible," a source said.

Military support

Merz this week called for unity against Russia within NATO and the European Union as well as his own country, where the far-right, Moscow-friendly AfD opposition is on the rise.

There have been increasing fears in Europe that it could find itself in Russia's crosshairs, including from covert attacks, if Russia is not stopped in Ukraine.

On Saturday, Russia warned foreigners and diplomats to leave Kyiv, saying "massive" new airstrikes would hit the city.

The Russian foreign ministry said in a statement that "responsibility for any potential negative consequences would rest entirely with those who ignore this warning."

Moscow had issued a similar warning in May, but leaders from countries supporting Ukraine have defied the Russian warnings and continued to make visits.

"The EU Delegation is staying. Threatening us will not stop Europe's support for Ukraine. It only reminds us why that support matters!" EU Ambassador Katarina Mathernova wrote on X Sunday.

Mathernova told AFP separately "nobody is moving," although European embassies always had contingency plans, including for winter, she added.

Russia has admitted deliberately targeting Ukraine's energy sector as winter approaches. Last year, similar attacks knocked out power and heating for days on end as temperatures plummeted to minus 20 degrees Celsius.

In Kyiv, which is home to some three million people, residents have begun considering what to do if that happens again. The government has also suggested the vulnerable and disabled should consider leaving.

German government sources said Merz's trip was expected to include an announcement of some 350 million euros for generators, transformer stations and grid repairs.