U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a phone call, firmly stated he would retaliate for Ukraine’s weekend drone strike on Russian airfields.

The U.S. president said in a social media post that "It was a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate Peace.”

The call that lasted for an hour and 15 minutes was Trump’s first known call with Putin since May 19.

Trump said he and Putin also discussed Iran's nuclear program.

Moscow said earlier on Wednesday that military options were "on the table" for its response to Ukrainian attacks deep inside Russia and accused the West of being involved in them.

Russia also urged the U.S. and Britain to restrain Kyiv after the attacks, which Ukrainian officials have lauded as showing Kyiv can still fight back after more than three years of war.

British and U.S. officials have said they had no prior knowledge of the weekend attacks on Russian nuclear-capable long-range bombers.

In his social media post, Trump said he and Putin also discussed Iran. Putin suggested he would participate in talks aimed at reaching a new nuclear deal with Tehran, Trump said.

"I stated to President Putin that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon and, on this, I believe that we were in agreement," Trump said. He accused Iran of "slowwalking" decisions regarding the talks.