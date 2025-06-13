Russia has carried out large-scale trials of new laser systems developed to counter unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), officials said Friday, with First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov overseeing the tests.

The tests, which were conducted at a specialized military range, were designed to assess the lasers' accuracy, range, reaction time, and performance under various weather conditions.

Eight different systems, from compact mobile units to powerful stationary ones, were tested against various drone types, including reconnaissance and attack UAVs.

"These technologies will form one of the key elements of the universal air defense system President Vladimir Putin recently called for,” the Board of the Military-Industrial Complex said.

According to the Defense Ministry, the tests confirmed the effectiveness of the laser systems and validated their use in protecting critical infrastructure from drone attacks.

The systems are being developed by companies under the Rostec and Rosatom state corporations. Following the successful tests, Russia plans to begin serial production and wider deployment of these laser-based defense solutions.